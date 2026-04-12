John Nolan dies at 87: Cause of death revealed as nephew Christopher Nolan reacts  

John Nolan has tragically died, the end of an era!
Hollywood's veteran actor has passed away at the age of 87, leaving fans and friends to mourn for life.
According to multiple media reports, John, who has gained popularity for his roles as Nick Faunt in Shabby Tiger, passed away on Saturday, April 11.
The deceased actor was also related to Christopher Nolan, a popular director who was behind superhit projects like Oppenheimer, Interstellar and The Odyssey.
Breaking his silence on the sudden passing of his uncle, Christopher shared in a brief statement that his uncle died "peacefully" and his cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
"My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement," the Batman Begins director told The Independent.
He continued, "I miss him terribly, but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together."
For those unaware, the popular uncle-nephew duo worked together in the 2005 film, Batman Begins, in which he played Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks.
John Nolan also reprised his iconic role in the 2012 movie, The Dark Knight Rises, co-written by Jonathan and again helmed by Christopher Nolan.
The late actor survived by his wife, Kim Hartman, and their children, Miranda and Tom and their two grandchildren.
John Nolan's funeral details to be revealed by his devastated family members.