News
News

John Nolan dies at 87: Cause of death revealed as nephew Christopher Nolan reacts

Christopher Nolan breaks his silence on big loss in a heartbreaking statement

John Nolan dies at 87: Cause of death revealed as nephew Christopher Nolan reacts
John Nolan dies at 87: Cause of death revealed as nephew Christopher Nolan reacts  

John Nolan has tragically died, the end of an era!

Hollywood's veteran actor has passed away at the age of 87, leaving fans and friends to mourn for life.

According to multiple media reports, John, who has gained popularity for his roles as Nick Faunt in Shabby Tiger, passed away on Saturday, April 11.

The deceased actor was also related to Christopher Nolan, a popular director who was behind superhit projects like Oppenheimer, Interstellar and The Odyssey.

Breaking his silence on the sudden passing of his uncle, Christopher shared in a brief statement that his uncle died "peacefully" and his cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

"My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement," the Batman Begins director told The Independent.

John Nolan
John Nolan  

He continued, "I miss him terribly, but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together."

For those unaware, the popular uncle-nephew duo worked together in the 2005 film, Batman Begins, in which he played Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks.

John Nolan also reprised his iconic role in the 2012 movie, The Dark Knight Rises, co-written by Jonathan and again helmed by Christopher Nolan.  

The late actor survived by his wife, Kim Hartman, and their children, Miranda and Tom and their two grandchildren.

John Nolan's funeral details to be revealed by his devastated family members. 

Sydney Sweeney shares exciting update amid 'James Bond' casting buzz
Sydney Sweeney shares exciting update amid 'James Bond' casting buzz
Kim Kardashian's master plan to get closer to Brad Pitt using Lewis Hamilton exposed
Kim Kardashian's master plan to get closer to Brad Pitt using Lewis Hamilton exposed
Morgan Wallen pulls massive crowd for Still The Problem Tour opening night
Morgan Wallen pulls massive crowd for Still The Problem Tour opening night
Offset arrest warrant issued before Lil Tjay shooting: Here's why
Offset arrest warrant issued before Lil Tjay shooting: Here's why
Megan Fox clears the air on reunion buzz with MGK amid explosive fights
Megan Fox clears the air on reunion buzz with MGK amid explosive fights
Jessica Biel reacts after husband Justin Timberlake's ex Britney Spears' DUI drama
Jessica Biel reacts after husband Justin Timberlake's ex Britney Spears' DUI drama
Sydney Sweeney linked to James Bond with Louis Partridge: Here's what we know
Sydney Sweeney linked to James Bond with Louis Partridge: Here's what we know
Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release
Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release
North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues
North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’
KATSEYE delivers emotional gig as Manon skips Coachella amid HYBE backlash
KATSEYE delivers emotional gig as Manon skips Coachella amid HYBE backlash
Zendaya joins Tom Holland for surprise theatre show after ‘Euphoria 3’ premiere
Zendaya joins Tom Holland for surprise theatre show after ‘Euphoria 3’ premiere

Popular News

Prince Harry makes first appearance with Meghan Markle after Sentebale drama

Prince Harry makes first appearance with Meghan Markle after Sentebale drama
58 minutes ago
Israel's PM Netanyahu vows to keep fighting Iran and criticises Erdogan

Israel's PM Netanyahu vows to keep fighting Iran and criticises Erdogan
10 hours ago
Eric Swalwell under investigation by Manhattan DA following 2024 allegations

Eric Swalwell under investigation by Manhattan DA following 2024 allegations
11 hours ago