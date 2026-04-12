Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set takes wild turn as she responds to backlash 

Sabrina Carpenter has returned to Coachella after a two-year hiatus!
The Expresso crooner not only returned to the highly anticipated musical festival, but she also sparked a fizz during her electrifying performance held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Friday, April 10th.
For those unaware, Carpenter faced unusual fan behaviour, which she quickly addressed while delivering an iconic performance on her recently released song, House Tour.
The viral clip showed the Please Please Please hitmaker heard an audience member voicing a Zaghrouta chant.
Responding to the chant, the 26-year-old American pop star noted, "I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it," to which the onlooker replied, "It’s my culture."
"That’s your culture, is yodelling? Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird," she concluded.
Fans react to Sabrina Carpenter's insensitive remarks:
As the video attracted fans’ attention on social media, several fans rushed to their X account to express their fury over the singer’s "insensitive" behaviour towards the fans, who are attending her shows.
"Nobody is saying that she needs to know everything about every culture, but she continued to ignore the culture comment even after she was given a full explanation. ‘It’s my culture’ should be enough," one fan lashed out.
Another Arabic user noted, "I love Sabrina, but I’m also Arab."
"But she should have at least followed up the culture comment with an ‘Oh, okay," a third said.
Responding to the backlash, Sabrina Carpenter issued an apology, stating, "My apologies, I didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly."
"My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill-intended. could have handled it better! Now I know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out," she clarified.