Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid plan unforgettable surprise for Taylor Swift wedding

Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and many other friends have come together to plan a special surprise for Taylor Swift.
The Eras Tour hitmaker, who began dating Travis Kelce in 2023 and announced getting engaged to him in 2025, is set to walk down the aisle in the upcoming summer.
For her big day, her pals have teamed up and planned an unforgettable surprise.
Speaking to The Sun, a source told that the Love Story hitmaker's bridal party is reportedly making a heartwarming video montage capturing the Swift and Kelce's loving moments.
The insider noted that the girls group is planning to play the video on the Grammy winner and the NFL star's upcoming anticipated nuptials.
“Much of the footage shows Taylor smiling and laughing, as she absolutely loves how funny Travis is,” said the tipster.
The source continued to share that the video will be around six or seven minutes long and "will cover the 36-year-old Love Story singer’s life from the moment she first met Kelce, also 36, to their nuptials."
Furthermore, the insider revealed that Selena Gomez is also preparing for a karaoke session for the guests to “show their love” and “help celebrate Taylor’s superstardom.”
Describing the planning as "superb show which will be remembered forever," the source shared, “Everyone loved the chance to praise Taylor while singing and dancing together."
It was also noted that Travis Kelce is “super excited” about the karaoke session.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3, 2026.