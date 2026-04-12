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Taylor Swift's sweet surprise makes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama spicier

Taylor Swift once again becomes centre of Blake Lively's legal fight

Taylor Swifts sweet surprise makes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama spicier
Taylor Swift's sweet surprise makes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama spicier

Taylor Swift's latest cookie recipe has unexpectedly become a notable point in the ongoing legal dispute between It Ends with Us costars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Adding twists in the on-going legal drama, the 36-year-old singer’s cookie recipe could appear in the It Ends with Us costars’ highly publicised trial, set for May 18, 2026.

According to TMZ, Lively's newly filed series of new evidence included "a Taylor Swift cookie recipe" that was described as an article linked to previous correspondence.

In response, Baldoni’s legal team has asked the judge of the case for extended time to review the new exhibits, noting that the new evidence is irrelevant to the case.

Moreover, the 42-year-old actor’s team has requested a week to sort through the 38-year-old actress' 68 exhibits.

Additionally, Baldoni also requested to review Lively’s list of witnesses and evidence to be reasonably whittled down.

This is not the first time Taylor Swift has been dragged into Blake Lively’s legal war against Justin Baldoni as her text messages were previously referenced in the case.

Moreover, this also put Swift’s and Lively’s 16-year-old friendship strained their friendship.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Another Simple Favor actress’ newly filed evidence comes a week after a judge dismissed her 10 of 13 claims against her It Ends with Us co-star.

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