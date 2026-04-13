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Andrew controversy highlights 'separation' within Royal Family's senior members

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor saga has illustrated a 'separation' within the Royal Family

Andrew controversy highlights separation within Royal Familys senior members
Andrew controversy highlights 'separation' within Royal Family's senior members

The ongoing saga surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly exposed growing divisions within the royal family, with King Charles III said to be deliberately keeping his distance.

Andrew recently moved from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm after a temporary stay at Wood Farm, where he was arrested in February.

During his two months there, he had few visitors, though Prince Edward and Sophie are believed to have visited.

Princess Anne also reportedly offered Andrew a place at her Gatcombe Park estate, despite facing protests over his Epstein links.

Andrew controversy highlights separation within Royal Familys senior members

A former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that it reflected a “separation” within the Royal Family between the main line of succession and other members.

"I think this is an illustration of the separation of the institution of monarchy and the royal family," she explained to The Mirror.

Bond added, "The King and his heir, William, have a vested interest in protecting the monarchy - and feel they have a duty to do so.”

She shared, "Andrew poses a threat to the good name of the monarchy, and so both Charles and William are keeping their distance.”

"I'm sure Anne and Edward feel the same loyalty to the Crown, but they are also slightly more at liberty to keep in contact with their brother, Andrew. And it seems they are doing so."

Notably, in contrast to Anne and Edwards' show of support for their brother, neither the King nor his son William are believed to have met Andrew since his arrest.

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