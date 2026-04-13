Britney Spears drops disturbing video hours before unexpected rehab update

Britney Spears is back to the headlines after her recent DUI incident.
Just a few hours before reports emerged about her rehab check-in, the Toxic singer dropped a concerning video on her social media handle.
Taking to Instagram Sunday, April 12, the 44-year-old American singer posted an bizarre dance video of herself.
The clip showed her dressed in a sheer black thong bodysuit, just inches from a wardrobe malfunction as she fiercely performed dance steps while holding her top to her chest and smacking her hips.
Sporting a red hate and knee-high black boots, the Gimme More hitmaker showed her moves on the beats of Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny's track I Like It.
Halfway through the clip, Spears ditched her bright red hat, letting her blonde locks cascade down her shoulders as she confidently danced in front of the camera.
The concerning video came hours before Britney Spears' representative confirmed that she checked herself into a rehabilitation facility, weeks after her DUI arrest.
Spears was taken into custody on March 4, 2026, for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in Ventura, California.
After the Criminal hitmaker was released on March 5, her rep told in a statement that the "unfortunate incident" was "completely inexcusable."