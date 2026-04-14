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Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival

Here's the list of celebrity couples arrived hand-in-hand at Coachella 2026

Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival
Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival

Love was definitely in the air at Coachella 2026, where music met romance as celebrity couples arrived hand-in-hand, serving effortless style and sweet PDA across the festival grounds.

The couples showcased love by sweet hand-holding moments, coordinated festival fits and backstage support.

They added extra sparkle to the star-studded weekend, making the festival just as much about romance as it was about performances.

Coachella 2026 delivered plenty of heartwarming couple moments that quickly became social media highlights and fan favourites.

Here's the list of celebrity couples arrived hand-in-hand at Coachella 2026

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, donning co-ordinated outfits, made their official debut as a couple at Coachella 2026 during the festival's first weekend.

They went viral for a video shared by Perry on Instagram showing them dancing and swaying together in the crowd during Justin Bieber's headlining set.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together at Coachella 2026 on Saturday, April 11, appearing to confirm their heavily rumored relationship during Justin Bieber's headlining set.

To avoid attention, Kardashian covered her face with a black bandana, while Formula 1 star opted for a casual "Bieberchella" hoodie, oversized trousers, and a cap.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended Coachella 2026 together.

They were notably spotted in the VIP section on Saturday night, April 11, during Justin Bieber's headlining set.

The couple was seen enjoying the event alongside Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and actor Jacob Elordi.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai

Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival

Ariana Madix and her longtime boyfriend Daniel Wai were spotted at Coachella 2026 during the festival's first weekend.

Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub

Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival

Camila Cabello and her billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, were spotted together at Coachella 2026 during the festival's first weekend.

The couple was seen strolling the grounds and linking arms on Saturday, just a day before Cabello’s surprise performance.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted during the first weekend attending the star-studded Coachella with his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti.

Coachella 2026: Celebrity couples who made their debut at festival


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