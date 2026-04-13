'The Hunger Games' prequel trailer debuts Joseph Zada, Elle Fanning in new cast 

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's new trailer is finally here!
On Monday, April 13th, Lionsgate dropped the official new teaser of the upcoming series, revealing Joseph Zada and Elle Fanning in the leading roles.
The new trailer opens with the main venue of the games, based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, Surname on the Reaping, which is set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games.
Joseph took to his Instagram to hype up the excitement among fans as he scribbled a note, "All machines can be broken. #TheHungerGames: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theatres & IMAX November 20th, 2026."
In the upcoming season, the 20-year-old Australian actor will share the screen for the first time with none other than Elle Fanning, who will portray his love interest in the upcoming film.
For those unaware, Joseph set to star as Haymitch Abernathy alongside Elle, who plays a young Effie Trinket.
Apart from the two popular stars, other cast members include Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, McKenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak and others.
The new science-fiction drama, directed by Francis Lawrence and produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, is scheduled for release on November 20th of this year.
Notably, The Hunger Games has been ruling fans' hearts since 2012.