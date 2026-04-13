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Nicole Kidman makes emotional career decision after Simon Baker ex's shocking move

The 'Big Little Lies' star announces major career shift in bombshell statement amid romance rumors with Simon Baker

Nicole Kidman makes emotional career decision after Simon Baker exs shocking move
Nicole Kidman makes emotional career decision after Simon Baker ex's shocking move

Nicole Kidman is gearing up to embrace a new career path amid her whirlwind private life.

During her appearance at the University of San Francisco's War Memorial Gym over the weekend, the Big Little Lies actress shocked everyone by announcing her emotional career decision, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

While speaking at the session, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress revealed that she is learning to become a death doula.

A death doula, also known as End-of-life doulas, are those who help people nearing death prepare emotionally and spiritually.

Sharing the inspiration behind her unbelievable move, the Babygirl star noted that her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman's, passing in 2024, she took interest in pursuing the path.

Speaking to investigative journalist and USF graduate Vicky Nguyen as part of the school's Silk Speaker Series, Kidman admitted that the idea "may sound a little weird.

However, she said, "As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide."

"Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn't in the world anymore, and that's when I went, ‘I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care,'" she added.

The actress further stated, "So that's part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning."

Nicole Kidman's shocking career decision comes days amid the ongoing rumors of her romance with Simon Baker.

Recently, The Devil Wears Prada actor's ex-wife, Rebecca Rigg, made a shocking move, expressing her thoughts on the swirling buzz.

As per New Idea magazine, Rigg is reportedly "shocked and confused" by the rumours surrounding her ex-husband and Kidman.

As per a tipster, The Mentalist actress loves Nicole Kidman like a sister as they have been close friends for over 40 years, making the romance rumors hard to digest for her.

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