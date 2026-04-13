Leonardo DiCaprio brutally trolled over Coachella outing with Vittoria Ceretti: 'Grandpa'

Leonardo DiCaprio has been hit with fierce mocking over his new outing with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 13, PEOPLE shared a video featuring the One Battle After Another actor making an appearance at the 2026 Coachella with his Italian model girlfriend.
For the outing, the American film star opted to go incognito as he wrapped a bandana on his face and wore sunglasses and cap to conceal his identity.
Meanwhile, Ceretti chose to drop jaws in a striking look that included a baggy jeans and a cropped top.
The clip showed the pair holding hands as they walked closely shortly after Young Thug's Coachella performance.
However, their low-key outing soon became a reason for brutal troll, as fans mocked the 51-year-old Titanic star for dating the 27-year-old model, who is half his age.
Commenting on the post, one of the fans slammed, "Grandpa walking around with his granddaughter."
"I'd hide my face too if I was 50 dating a toddler," another blasted.
A third criticized, "Hiding because he's a 51 year old grandpa holding hands with a 27 year old. SMH embarrassing."
"Come on man... aren't you too old for that," slammed a fourth.
Meanwhile, a fifth stated, "Dad and daughter??? Wth."
Leonardo DiCaprio has been romantically involved with Vittoria Ceretti since August 2023.