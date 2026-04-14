Britney Spears’ sons play ‘big part’ in her decision to enter rehab

Britney Spears’ sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, played a significant role in encouraging her to seek treatment.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Toxic singer’s sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, played a “big part” in getting her into a treatment facility following her recent DUI arrest.
“She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail. It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option,” the source said.
"Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest," the insider continued.
They mentioned, "People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest."
The source revealed that Spears’ two sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, have shown their support.
"Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy," the insider said.
On Sunday, April 12, Spears’ rep confirmed she checked into a treatment facility following her March 4 arrest on suspicion of DUI in Ventura, California.
Her recent social media activity has also raised concern among fans since her conservatorship ended in November 2021.