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Selena Gomez stands by Demi Lovato amid Justin Bieber Coachella drama

The 'Ice Cream' hitmaker extends firm support for her fellow Disney Channel alum, Demi Lovato, after her electrifying show in Orlando

Selena Gomez stands by Demi Lovato amid Justin Bieber Coachella drama
Selena Gomez stands by Demi Lovato amid Justin Bieber Coachella drama 

Selena Gomez has shared her first statement since she reportedly attended her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's Coachella rehearsals. 

Shortly after exploding the rumours, the Calm Down hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to support her fellow Disney Channel alum, Demi Lovato. 

Selena turned a blind eye to the escalating reports about her alleged spotting at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, as she backed the Sorry Not Sorry crooner after attending her concert, as part of her It's Not That Deep Tour.

Sharing a monochromatic snap of Demi, the Love On singer wrote, "I am in tears. @ddlovato – this is hands down one of the best shows. Oh, and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away*"

P.C.Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories
P.C.Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories 

She also posted a sweet photo of the American singer and songwriter, whose real name is Demetria Devonne, as Selena appeared unbothered by rumours of her alleged sighting at Justin Bieber's pre-show. 

For those in the room, the drama escalated when a bombshell media report claimed that Selena Gomez had tried to sneak into Justin's rehearsals on Saturday, April 11th, and was seemingly harassed by security in an attempt to physically block her from entering the venue.

P.C. via X
P.C. via X 

So far, the Ice Cream singer, who dated the Yummy musician briefly for good eight years, has not publicly responded to these ongoing harassment rumours and the viral image.  

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