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Nicole Kidman 'freaks out' as ex Keith Urban's explosive 'revenge' plan exposed

Keith Urban finalised his high-profile divorce with Nicole Kidman in January after 19 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman freaks out as ex Keith Urbans explosive revenge plan exposed
Nicole Kidman 'freaks out' as ex Keith Urban's explosive 'revenge' plan exposed

Keith Urban is reportedly gearing up to release what’s being called a “revenge album” inspired by his split from ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

The country music singer’s friend and fellow country star Russell Dickerson recently hinted that the Aussie songwriter is working on new music.

As per the insiders, Urban, 58, could transform his recent split into what’s being dubbed a deeply emotional break-up record.

“Move over Taylor Swift and Lily Allen, Keith's been charting his emotional journey since his breakup with Nicole through songwriting and it turns out he has a lot to say,” an insider told Woman's Day.

The source added that the Baywatch starlet reportedly fears the Let It Roll singer may follow in the footsteps of artists like Taylor Swift, who is known for turning relationship heartbreak into music.

“Nicole's freaking out,” the source claimed.

The tipster revealed, “Even though Keith's limited with what he can and can't say under the terms of the divorce, she was never able to make stipulations about his music.”

“It's the only outlet he has to express himself and she's right to be worried,” the source noted.

The source suggested that Nicole is determined to avoid any “kiss and tell” revelations about her flaws being shared with the world.

Nicole Kidman freaks out as ex Keith Urbans explosive revenge plan exposed

To note, Keith Urban's next studio album, when it eventually arrives, will be his thirteenth – his last dropping in 2024.

It will be his first album following he finalised his high-profile divorce with Nicole Kidman in January after 19 years of marriage.

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