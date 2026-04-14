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Ryan Reynolds reacts after Blake Lively nominates him as witness in Justin Baldoni trial

Ryan Ryenolds' new fear unlocked as Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively legal battle nears court trial

Ryan Reynolds reacts after Blake Lively nominates him as witness in Justin Baldoni trial
Ryan Reynolds reacts after Blake Lively nominates him as witness in Justin Baldoni trial

Ryan Reynolds' new fears have been revealed as Blake Lively refused to settle Justin Baldoni's sexual harrasment lawsuit.

The Deadpool - who has been his wife's unwavering support since her legal battle with It Ends with Us costar and director began in 2024, reportedly urging Blake to settle the case before the court trial begin.

Just days after the Age of Adaline actress nominated her husband as witness in Justin's lawsuit, inside sources have spilled the actual behind the scenes situation between the couple.

"Ryan is fully supportive publicly, But privately? He wants this settled," revealed an insider.

The tipster further explained, since Blake has nominated Ryan, it is not only her battle now, but "He doesn’t want to be dragged through court."

Sharing the Ghosted star's real feelings, the source claimed, "He’s worried this is going to destroy him too."

"His brand, his reputation — everything," they added.

For the unversed, this update came just days after Blake Lively suffered shocking setback as federal judge of New York dismmised 10 out of 13 claims made by the 38-year-old actress against Justin.

After this shocking development, the mom of four turned to her Instagram account to slam the desicion with a scathing statement.

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