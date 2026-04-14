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Billie Eilish gives fans backstage access in new tour film with James Cameron

The 'lovely' songstress latest trailer for 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)' takes viewers backstage

Billie Eilish gives fans backstage access in new tour film with James Cameron
Billie Eilish gives fans backstage access in new tour film with James Cameron

Billie Eilish has teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron for her upcoming tour movie.

The Birds Of A Feather songstress latest trailer for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) takes viewers backstage during her sold-out tour and highlights her collaboration with James Cameron.

"It's your show. It's your creative vision. This is going to blow people's minds," the Avatar and Titanic filmmaker, 71, says in the beginning of the trailer, released Monday, April 13.

In other scenes, Eilish and Cameron are seen wearing 3D glasses while sitting together and shaping the film’s creative direction.


At one point, Eilish asked, "So how does that even work, just out of curiosity?”

"We're going to have to play some games, but we'll make it look great," Cameron says elsewhere in the trailer.

At one point, the BLUE singer flaunted her scratches on her hand from high-fiving fans at the barricade, and later calls her fans “friends” during a tour bus confessional.

"The day of a show, for me, just feels like any day at all. I just feel like I'm going to hang out with my friends," the musician says, later adding, "I want to feel like it's me and them."

"You love them?" Cameron asks her later in the trailer, seemingly referring to Eilish's fans, the pop star replied, "I love them."

She later says she wants to be the kind of artist she’d admire, before revealing she keeps a “puppy room” on tour for her crew to spend time with rescue dogs—an idea Cameron says he’ll use in his next film.

The initial trailer debuted in December, with Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour set to arrive in theaters on May 8.

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