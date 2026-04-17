Akshay Kumar shares shocking update on 'Hera Pheri 3'

Akshay Kumar recently shared a shocking update on the highly anticipated movie, Hera Pheri 3.
Kumar, while speaking to his fans via an Instagram live chat, dished out details on the third installation in the Hera Pheri franchise.
The 58-year-old actor could be seen saying telling his fans that he knew this question was coming and according to the actor, there are no concrete updates about the cult classic.
After his heartbreaking update, fans asked him to shed more light on the movie update, however, Kumar only seemed to have that update and couldn't share more as the project seems to be at a standstill for now.
The forthcoming movie was announced in January 2025 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in leading roles.
The project soon started experiencing hurdles after Rawal exited in May 2025 due to issues regarding a 15-crore fee structure and creative differences.
He then officially rejoined the cast in late June 2025, resolving differences.
Reportedly being helmed by Priyadarshan, the recent updates indicate that filming is set to begin soon.
The third installment of 2000’s Hera Pheri and 2006’s Phir Hera Pheri, Hera Pheri 3 is expected to be released in 2027.