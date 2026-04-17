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Princess Anne represents King Charles at key event ahead of Royal engagement with Kate

Buckingham Palace shares update as Princess Anne performs key role on behalf of King Charles

Princess Anne represents King Charles at key event ahead of Royal engagement with Kate
Princess Anne represents King Charles at key event ahead of Royal engagement with Kate 

King Charles' office has released Princess Anne's elegant photos from historic event.

On Friday, April 17, The Princess Royal welcomed a batch of newly qualified officers in Royal Navy during a ceremonial Passing Out Parade.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared photos of Charles' sister in a military uniform with the naval officers.

Alongside Anne's photos was a caption which read, "The Princess Royal represented His Majesty and welcomed newly qualified officers to the Royal Navy at Dartmouth’s Passing Out Parade."

"The ceremony marked the commissioning of 155 junior officers after their 29 weeks of training," it added.

The caption further highlight, "Her Royal Highness has held the rank of Admiral in the Royal Navy since 2012 and is the patron of several naval charities including The Naval Children’s Charity and The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity."

This update comes just a day after Buckingham Palace announced that Kate Middleton and Princess Anne will attend services commemorating Anzac Day on Saturday, April 25. 

The annual holiday is observed to honors members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) and commemorate those who have lost their lives in conflict.

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