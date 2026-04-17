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How King Charles, Queen Camilla avoide 'major risk' with snub to Epstein victims

King Charles and Queen Camilla ruled out meeting with Epstein victims on upcoming US tour

How King Charles, Queen Camilla avoide major risk with snub to Epstein victims
How King Charles, Queen Camilla avoide 'major risk' with snub to Epstein victims

King Charles and Queen Camilla are all set to embark on their joint state visit to the US this month.

The Royal couple made the exciting announcement on their official Instagram account on Wednesday, April 15.

However, the details of their US visit had no mention of their meeting with the victims of the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite immense pressure, the King and Queen decided to not meet the sexual assault victims to avoid "risk of jeopardising" the ongoing police investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's explosive links with Epstein, per a senior Royal correstpondent.

The Daily Mail's editor Rebecca English explained real reason Charle and Camilla will never meet Epstein victims.

"Well it was never going to happen. Not that they don't want it to happen, they don't feel it can happen on this trip because obviously there is a live ongoing police investigation in this country which does involve the King's brother," she said.

The editor continued, "They really don't want to do anything that could in any way jeopardise it."

"Even if all sorts of insurances were given that Andrew wouldn't be discussed, you can't really control what people say after the meeting and they just don't want to take the risk," she added.

The royal correspondant also confirmed that as part of her continues mission against women's domestic voilence, Camilla will be meeting abuse survivors and victims "at two or three engagements" during her US visit with Charles from April 27 to 30.

This explanation from Rebecca English comes after Labour peer Baroness Harman, the UK's special envoy for women and girls, suggested that Her Majesty must meet Epstein victims to show them that she is "on their side".

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