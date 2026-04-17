Meghan Markle, Harry wrap Australia tour with special game loved by Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have concluded their Australia trip with an olive branch to Princess Kate.
On Friday, April 17, the Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their final joint appearance in Australia at a game loved by the Princess of Wales.
The parents-of-two drew attention with their delightful appearance at Super Rugby clash between NSW Waratahs and Moana Pasifikaat at Allianz Stadium.
At the stadium, the Sussexes were hosted by Phil Waugh, Rugby Australia chief executive, in a private suite.
"Harry loves his rugby and we are looking forward to hosting him and Meghan at Friday night's game," Waugh said before the match.
He continued, "Australian audiences will remember Harry celebrating as England held aloft the Webb Ellis trophy on these shores in 2003."
"And with the Rugby World Cup returning to Australia next year, we are delighted to welcome him back for a match that will feature Test players from Australia and across the Pacific," the chief executive added.
It is worth mentioning that Rugby is Prince William and Princess Kate's cherished game and they also serve as patrons of Welsh and England Rugby teams respectively.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle concluded their four-day trip to Australia today, Friday, April 17.