News
News

Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment

Pedro Pascal was seen joining a group of celebrities in “La Casita” during Bunny’s halftime set at Levi’s Stadium

Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment
Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment

Pedro Pascal has finally spoken out on his disastrous 2026 Super Bowl halftime appearance, addressing the backlash and reflecting on what went wrong.

While conversing with Fantastic Man, The Materialists star admitted that he thought he would be watching the show away from the field.

Pascal quipped, “I wanted to participate in any way – literally a volunteer position, like serving coffee if needed – and I put the feelers out through people I work with.”

Explaining how he ended up on the show, Pascal shared, “I went straight into shooting this project with Tony Gilroy named Behemoth!. I was on set every day, and if I wasn’t shooting, then I was in a cello lesson. Afterwards I was lamenting about not hearing back and I sent someone an email with a selfie of me sticking my tongue out, being, like, ‘It’s really me.’ Within 25 minutes, they called me back and they were, like, ‘We want you to come to the show.'”

He said there was a strict “beige” dress code and assumed he’d wear a suit only for photos.

Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment

Pascal was watching from the stands before being pulled backstage, where stars like Young Miko, Jessica Alba, Cardi B and Karol G were already gathered.

He stated,“They do a wardrobe check and then they tell me, ‘Okay, so the vibe is: you’re dancing.’ I started to realise right before they started, and I was, like, ‘It’s the Casita. I’m such a f****** idiot. Oh my god, I’m going to be in the Casita,’ as I was being marched out into the field. So I think that’s why I seemed like a deer in headlights.”

To note, Pascal was seen joining a group of celebrities in “La Casita” during Bunny’s halftime set at Levi’s Stadium.

Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape
‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare
Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare
Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’
Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’
Selena Gomez declares herself ‘single’ amid Benny Blanco cheating rumors?
Selena Gomez declares herself ‘single’ amid Benny Blanco cheating rumors?
Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable
Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day
Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day
Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters
Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters
Kyle Cooke spotted kissing Meghan King after wife Amanda confirms dating his costar
Kyle Cooke spotted kissing Meghan King after wife Amanda confirms dating his costar

Popular News

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
30 minutes ago
Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance

Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance
2 hours ago
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping

Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
57 minutes ago