Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment

Pedro Pascal has finally spoken out on his disastrous 2026 Super Bowl halftime appearance, addressing the backlash and reflecting on what went wrong.
While conversing with Fantastic Man, The Materialists star admitted that he thought he would be watching the show away from the field.
Pascal quipped, “I wanted to participate in any way – literally a volunteer position, like serving coffee if needed – and I put the feelers out through people I work with.”
Explaining how he ended up on the show, Pascal shared, “I went straight into shooting this project with Tony Gilroy named Behemoth!. I was on set every day, and if I wasn’t shooting, then I was in a cello lesson. Afterwards I was lamenting about not hearing back and I sent someone an email with a selfie of me sticking my tongue out, being, like, ‘It’s really me.’ Within 25 minutes, they called me back and they were, like, ‘We want you to come to the show.'”
He said there was a strict “beige” dress code and assumed he’d wear a suit only for photos.
Pascal was watching from the stands before being pulled backstage, where stars like Young Miko, Jessica Alba, Cardi B and Karol G were already gathered.
He stated,“They do a wardrobe check and then they tell me, ‘Okay, so the vibe is: you’re dancing.’ I started to realise right before they started, and I was, like, ‘It’s the Casita. I’m such a f****** idiot. Oh my god, I’m going to be in the Casita,’ as I was being marched out into the field. So I think that’s why I seemed like a deer in headlights.”
To note, Pascal was seen joining a group of celebrities in “La Casita” during Bunny’s halftime set at Levi’s Stadium.