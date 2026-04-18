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Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s

The ‘Barbie World’ rapper was slapped by a customer at LA McDonald’s sparking major drama

Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s

Ice Spice is fighting back hard after a shocking incident during new outing.

On Friday, April 17, TMZ shared an eye-popping footage showing the Barbie World rapper in a casual look, wearing a grey hoodie, while sitting across from a female friend at a booth at Los Angeles’ McDonald’s.

Just a few seconds into the video, filmed on Wednesday, April 15, a female customer jogged up to their table and tried to strike up a conversation with Spice and her pal, repeatedly asking the rapper where she was from.

However, the 26-year-old rapper continued to ignore her before being forced to pointing the woman at the door, quietly asking her to leave.

This led the customer to slowly get closer to Ice Spice, slap her, and continue to physically attack the rapper.

Shocked with what happened to her, the Princess Diana rapper immediately retaliated, jumping across tables to chase the woman, who was pulled outside by a man who seemed to know her.

Following the drama, Ice Spice took a strict action against the woman by filing a complaint at the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a statement issued to the outlet, the rapper’s lawyer Bradford Cohen said that "the unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

He also indicated they are looking into whether the McDonald's location bears responsibility for the incident, citing "their apparent lack of appropriate security."

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