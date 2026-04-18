Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance

Prince Harry has come under fire from fans after making an “unusual” exit at an event attended by Meghan Markle, with many calling the moment “really odd.”
The Duchess of Sussex attended a 90-minute speaking event at Sydney’s InterContinental hotel as her Australia trip with Prince Harry wrapped up, with VIP tickets costing up to £1,700 and including a photo and gala dinner.
From a pink armchair on a daytime TV-inspired set, the duchess asked the audience a question, "I've spent all my life investing in women, can I finally invest in me?"
Guests faced strict security checks with ID verification and metal detectors, while filming was banned.
Inside, around 150 attendees were seated and given gift bags featuring items from Meghan’s As Ever brand.
One guest told The Times: "She was saying 'I've finally got control of my business' and that got a big cheer."
Meghan appeared at ease, engaging the crowd and building her fanbase, while Prince Harry briefly attended alongside Markus Anderson but left early, leaving guests puzzled.
One attendee claimed: "It was the most unusual thing. People were taking pictures of Meghan on the stage and Harry sort of rushed out. Really quickly. He didn't wait for her to come off the stage, didn't collect her from the stage. It was really odd."
The guest added: "I sat there and everyone kept going on about how handsome he was and how wonderful he was, but he just almost ran out. It was quite bizarre."
Notably, Harry’s abrupt exit contrasted with the attention on Meghan, highlighting how the Sussexes have shifted toward a commercial path since leaving royal duties—unlike her 2018 Australia visit as a working royal.