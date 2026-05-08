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Cher’s son Elijah levels new accusations against singer amid conservatorship battle

The 79-year-old singer is involved in legal battles against her 49-year-old son

Cher’s son Elijah levels new accusations against singer amid conservatorship battle
Cher’s son Elijah levels new accusations against singer amid conservatorship battle

Elijah Blue Allman, Cher’s son, has accused his mother over money, stating that she has cut him off financially.

The shocking revelation was made in a court document, obtained by TMZ, that alleged that the After All singer’s 49-year-old son is no longer getting monthly gift income from her.

The purpose of his submitted paperwork focused on his estranged wife, Marieangela King, with whom he split in 2021.

Cher has two children from two different marriages
Cher has two children from two different marriages

Allman asked the court to reconsider his monthly support payment of $6,500 that he has been ordered to pay his estranged wife, whom he married in 2013.

According to Allman, the court made the order without telling him properly.

He claimed that King lied in court that he makes more money in the paperwork.

Moreover, he also alleged that she served court documents regarding the recent hearing at his mother’s mansion in Malibu, noting that he doesn't live there.

As for his listed income, Allman declared that he no longer receives regular support from his mother, although he does get around $10K a month from his late father Gregg Allman's trust.

It’s worth mentioning here that Cher has repeatedly sought to establish a temporary conservatorship over Elijah Blue Allman.

She first filed for a temporary conservatorship in December 2023, which was denied.

The Goddess of Pop filed for a temporary conservatorship for the second time in April 2026.

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