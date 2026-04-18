News
News

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move

Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna performed a brand new song for their surprise Coachella duet

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move

And just when you thought Sabrina Carpenter could not outdo her Coachella set from the first weekend, she brought out Madonna for the second weekend for a surprise performance.

The Please Please Please hitmaker was joined by Madonna during her Coachella weekend two headlining set on Friday night, and the two pop stars performed Like A Prayer, Vogue and a new track together.

Madonna appeared on the stage when Sabrina was singing Juno, and at the iconic "Have you ever tried this one?" part of the song, the track cut to Madonna's Vogue medley, and the two sang the hit together.

The two went on to seemingly perform a new song from the singer's upcoming album Confessions on the Dance Floor: Part II.


Expressing her gratitude to be able to perform at Coachella, Madonna noted, "Sabrina, thank you so much for inviting me on your show."

"No thanks needed, Madonna. You can have whatever you want," the Espresso hitmaker replied.

Madonna shared that two decades ago, she performed at Coachella, noting that it was a "full circle moment" being back to take the stage with Sabrina.

During Like A Prayer performance, Madonna teased Sabrina, noting, "The other thrilling thing I need to point out to everybody right now is this probably the first time I've ever performed with someone who's shorter than me."

"So, thank you for giving me that experience," said the Material Girl crooner, to which Sabrina replied, "Amen!"

Fans flooded the social media platforms, gushing about the two pop stars performing together in a surprise move.

"Sabrina Carpenter bringing out Madonna at Coachella is the kind of generational crossover that breaks timelines," one fan penned in an X post.

Another user added, "She had the opportunity to make the greatest coachella moment of all time and she took it."

"No one will ever compare to Sabrina's power," a third fan noted.

Madonna's appearance comes just days after the pop icon announced her new album, Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, a sequel to her hit 2005 dance record Confessions on a Dance Floor, will be released on July 3.

Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape
‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare
Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare
Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment
Pedro Pascal finally explains what went wrong at Bad Bunny viral Super Bowl moment
Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’
Hailey Bieber turns Olivia Rodrigo’s fan, vibes to her new single ‘Drop Dead’
Selena Gomez declares herself ‘single’ amid Benny Blanco cheating rumors?
Selena Gomez declares herself ‘single’ amid Benny Blanco cheating rumors?
Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman announces 3rd pregnancy, first with boyfriend Tanguy Destable
Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day
Zayn Malik sparks health fears with hospital selfie on 'Konnakol' release day
Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters
Eminem's daughter Alaina welcomes first baby, reveals sweet name honoring sisters

Popular News

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
30 minutes ago
Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance

Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance
3 hours ago
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping

Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
58 minutes ago