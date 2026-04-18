Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move

And just when you thought Sabrina Carpenter could not outdo her Coachella set from the first weekend, she brought out Madonna for the second weekend for a surprise performance.
The Please Please Please hitmaker was joined by Madonna during her Coachella weekend two headlining set on Friday night, and the two pop stars performed Like A Prayer, Vogue and a new track together.
Madonna appeared on the stage when Sabrina was singing Juno, and at the iconic "Have you ever tried this one?" part of the song, the track cut to Madonna's Vogue medley, and the two sang the hit together.
The two went on to seemingly perform a new song from the singer's upcoming album Confessions on the Dance Floor: Part II.
Expressing her gratitude to be able to perform at Coachella, Madonna noted, "Sabrina, thank you so much for inviting me on your show."
"No thanks needed, Madonna. You can have whatever you want," the Espresso hitmaker replied.
Madonna shared that two decades ago, she performed at Coachella, noting that it was a "full circle moment" being back to take the stage with Sabrina.
During Like A Prayer performance, Madonna teased Sabrina, noting, "The other thrilling thing I need to point out to everybody right now is this probably the first time I've ever performed with someone who's shorter than me."
"So, thank you for giving me that experience," said the Material Girl crooner, to which Sabrina replied, "Amen!"
Fans flooded the social media platforms, gushing about the two pop stars performing together in a surprise move.
"Sabrina Carpenter bringing out Madonna at Coachella is the kind of generational crossover that breaks timelines," one fan penned in an X post.
Another user added, "She had the opportunity to make the greatest coachella moment of all time and she took it."
"No one will ever compare to Sabrina's power," a third fan noted.
Madonna's appearance comes just days after the pop icon announced her new album, Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, a sequel to her hit 2005 dance record Confessions on a Dance Floor, will be released on July 3.