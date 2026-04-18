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Shah Rukh Khan admits to feeling like 'King' after Academy's nod to 'Om Shanti Om'

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star reacts to The Academy sharing the iconic 'Om Shanti Om' monologue

Shah Rukh Khan admits to feeling like King after Academys nod to Om Shanti Om
Shah Rukh Khan admits to feeling like 'King' after Academy's nod to 'Om Shanti Om'

Shah Rukh Khan has finally reacted to his iconic Om Shanti Om speech, which The Academy shared on their social media.

In his signature playful style, the Bollywood superstar shared that the clip being posted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences really made him feel like the "King of the world".

This week, The Academy sparks a frenzy among Bollywood fans after they shared a snippet of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om's much-loved monologue with the caption, "One thing about destiny...it doesn't miss."

Reposting the clip, Shah Rukh Khan penned on his X account, "Thank you The Academy for sending me down memory lane with Om's speech. Now I truly feel like the King of the world. Ha ha."

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to The Academys nod
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to The Academy's nod

Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om was released in 2007 and marked Deepika's Bollywood debut. The film also starred Arjun Rampal and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a cameo in Allu Arjun's Raaka.

Moreover, the superstar will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. 

The film also stars Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, alongside Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal. 

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, King is slated for a Christmas Eve release on December 24, 2026.

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