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Alec Baldwin faces new trial over 'Rust' shooting after manslaughter case dismissal

Alec Baldwin will face a trial over allegations he negligently fired a gun on the set of Rust

Alec Baldwin faces new trial over Rust shooting after manslaughter case dismissal
Alec Baldwin faces new trial over 'Rust' shooting after manslaughter case dismissal

Alec Baldwin is set to face a new civil trial over the fatal Rust shooting, after his involuntary manslaughter case was previously dismissed.

A judge has ordered the 'Beetlejuice' star to stand trial in October over allegations he negligently fired a gun on the set of Rust.

His manslaughter case was previously dismissed, but he still faces civil lawsuits over the 2021 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In a summary judgment ruling, Judge Maurice Leiter allowed the case to proceed to trial, rejecting arguments from Rust producers and Alec Baldwin that they were not responsible for set safety.

“A reasonable jury could find that Mr. Baldwin recklessly disregarded the probability that pointing a gun in the direction of someone, with the finger on the trigger, would cause emotional distress,” the judge wrote.

Alec Baldwin faces new trial over Rust shooting after manslaughter case dismissal

Svetnoy, who was not injured, said he felt a rush of air and heard a loud bang. His assault claim was dismissed due to lack of evidence that Baldwin intended harm.

If the case goes to trial, Baldwin may face scrutiny over whether he acted recklessly by pointing the gun and pulling the trigger.

“Mr. Baldwin is the last line of defense,” argued John Upton, Svetnoy’s attorney, at a hearing on Friday, adding, “Guns generally do not shoot themselves.”

“We’re pleased with the court’s decision,” Upton said outside court, mentioning, “And we’ll see where it goes from here.”

The trial, originally set for May 26, was postponed as both sides sought further discovery and possible settlement talks.

Judge Leiter rescheduled it for October 12, saying he is unlikely to allow further delays.

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