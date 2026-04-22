Rajpal Yadav hits back in Rs9 crore debt case with new claims

Rajpal Yadav recently hit back in his Rs9 crore debt case, addressing the claims that he couldn’t repay Rs 5 crore.
The 55-year-old actor during his recent appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast described one of the most common assumptions surrounding his case i.e. an actor with such an extensive filmography should have had no difficulty repaying ₹5 crore.
“I was not jailed because I didn’t have money,” said the Bhoot Bangla actor, adding, “It was about a larger issue and a matter of principle.”
While shedding further light on the matter, the Baby John star said that had it been just about ₹5 crore, “it would have been resolved in 2012 itself.”
According to Yadav, the issue eventually led to losses of ₹17–22 crore.
For the unversed, Rajpal Yadav’s long-running legal battle refers to actor borrowing ₹5 crore to produce a movie Ata Pata Laapata back in 2010.
The film, released in 2012, failed at the box office, resulting in heavy losses.
As a result, the actor failed to repay the amount, leading to a legal dispute between the parties.
In February 2026, Yadav, who failed to make the payment that were rose to nearly ₹9 crore, was sent to Tihar Jail.
He was released a few days later released after depositing ₹1.5 crore.