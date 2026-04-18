Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav's low-key life plans

Akshay Kumar has revealed that his son Aarav has no interest in joining the film industry, sharing that he is currently working a modest job instead.
While conversing with Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, the Hera Pheri star opened up about the fact that his son Aarav has no interest in films and is instead pursuing a career in fashion.
Kumar said, "We are both very alike. He is into health, and so am I. He is a tall boy and very focused. He loves working. But he doesn’t want to join films. He doesn’t have any such plan. He wants to be in fashion."
He further opened up about Aarav learning fashion and said, “Voh bechara aaj bhi ₹4500 ki naukri kar raha hai. Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He’s still working a ₹4500 job even today. It’s a good thing, why not?) He is going to villages and learning fashion from there, different kinds of prints and everything. I don’t lecture him much, but I have told him not to harm anyone.”
To note, Aarav Bhatia, born in 2002, moved abroad at 15 and now studies in London, unlike his sister Nitara, he keeps a low profile and stays out of the spotlight.