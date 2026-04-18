Real reason why Sarah Ferguson is not returning to UK amid Austria stay

Sarah Ferguson is not returning to the UK anytime soon, as she claimed that the Royal Family has "abandoned" her amid Jeffrey Epstein ties.
The former Duchess of York, who was stripped of her title alongside her ex-husband Andrew last year, has been in hiding for months and had not been seen in public since the christening of her granddaughter Athena on December 12.
However, this week, she was pictured at a £2,000-a-night ski chalet in Austria amid mystery around her whereabouts since her mention in documents released by US investigators probing the disgraced financier's crimes.
A source close to the York family has revealed that Fergie has not been contacted by any member of the Royal Family since her titles were removed by King Charles' order.
One friend noted, "Sarah is living in fear right now. She's not immune to everything that is happening. She realises how serious everything is, and she is not coping with it."
"She is definitely worried about returning home to the UK and is relying on the kindness of friends to help her through the situation. But she knows she can't keep moving around forever. Sarah feels she has been abandoned by the royal family and has been treated very unfairly. She is at a complete loss over what to do," they added.
In February, Fergie checked herself into the most expensive wellness clinic in the world, as details about her close friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein ruined her.
Moreover, this update comes as it has been speculated that Sarah is eyeing launching a tell-all memoir, for which she is demanding a fee of over £1 million.
A source revealed, "One thing is for certain, she is desperately short of cash."
The Epstein scandal hit Fergie last September when it emerged that she wrote to the convicted sex offender, calling him a "supreme friend" despite publicly disowning him, prompting a string of charities to drop her as a patron.
Meanwhile, in documents released in January, the former Duchess of York allegedly penned an email to Epstein, noting, "I am at your service. Just marry me."
Another document showed her begging the convicted paedophile for a job as his house assistant, and that she seemingly took daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to visit him in Florida just days after he was released from prison in 2008.