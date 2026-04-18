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Meghan Trainor makes shocking financial move as she calls off 2026 tour

The 'Dear Future Husband' singer takes major financial step as she abruptly cancels Get in Girl Tour

Meghan Trainor makes shocking financial move as she calls off 2026 tour
Meghan Trainor makes shocking financial move as she calls off 2026 tour

Meghan Trainor is taking shocking career and financial moves all at once.

The Made You Look hitmaker sparked fury on Thursday, April 16, after sudden announcement that of her 2026 tour cancellation.

On the same day, the American songstress made a surprising financial move, selling off her luxurious Los Angeles mansion, TMZ reported on Friday, April 17.

As per the outlet, the Dear Future Husband singer, who listed her massive LA estate barely a week ago, quietly offloaded the property for $6,835,000. 

Notably, Trainor purchased the lavish house back in 2020 for $6.6 million, marking a profit of $235K.

The luxury estate spans around 14.164 sq. ft., and includes seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a giant pool with a waterslide, a recording studio, a mirror-lined gym, and a full-size basketball court.

The property sell off came on the same day Meghan Trainor abruptly called off her Get in Girl Tour.

She took to her Instagram Stories to announce, "After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour."

The mother-of-three continued, "Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time."

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

She went on to express, "I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now."

The songstress concluded her statement promising that she will be back soon, and cannot wait for fans to hear her new record.

However, some reports suggest that the real reason behind Meghan Trainor's tour cancellation was low ticket sales.

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