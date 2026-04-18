Kylie Jenner brings bold fashion energy to Coachella Weekend 2 with Khy drop

Kylie Jenner kicked off Coachella Weekend 2 in style, debuting custom Khy looks and embellished denim designed for her “besties.”
The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram to post a carousel on Friday, April 17, sharing a peek at her second go-around at Coachella weekend two.
She simply captioned her post: “hi weekend 2!!!!”
Jenner shared snaps sporting the brand's newest denim collection, which she announced on Monday, April 13.
In a recent post, the mother-of-two posed with Victoria Villarroel and Anastasia Karanikolaou, revealing their custom Khy looks.
Jenner wore faded yellow jeans, a white tank, and a rhinestone-studded manicure to match the embellished theme.
Her return for Weekend 2 follows a roundup from Weekend 1, where she wore a sheer lace top later revealed to be vintage Chanel.
During Weekend 1, she posted a TikTok set to Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour,” dancing around her Palm Springs mansion and showing off its pool, backyard, basketball court, and elevator.
She also teased the Peaches singer’s Coachella set, appearing in a home theater with his “Baby” video playing in the background.
Jenner also showed support for Justin Bieber by wearing a blinged-out tank top with his image and sharing photos of herself with bags from his fashion label, SKYLRK.