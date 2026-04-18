News
News

Kylie Jenner brings bold fashion energy to Coachella Weekend 2 with Khy drop

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a peek at her second go-around at Coachella weekend two

Kylie Jenner brings bold fashion energy to Coachella Weekend 2 with Khy drop
Kylie Jenner brings bold fashion energy to Coachella Weekend 2 with Khy drop

Kylie Jenner kicked off Coachella Weekend 2 in style, debuting custom Khy looks and embellished denim designed for her “besties.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram to post a carousel on Friday, April 17, sharing a peek at her second go-around at Coachella weekend two.

She simply captioned her post: “hi weekend 2!!!!”

Jenner shared snaps sporting the brand's newest denim collection, which she announced on Monday, April 13.

In a recent post, the mother-of-two posed with Victoria Villarroel and Anastasia Karanikolaou, revealing their custom Khy looks.

Jenner wore faded yellow jeans, a white tank, and a rhinestone-studded manicure to match the embellished theme.

Her return for Weekend 2 follows a roundup from Weekend 1, where she wore a sheer lace top later revealed to be vintage Chanel.

During Weekend 1, she posted a TikTok set to Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour,” dancing around her Palm Springs mansion and showing off its pool, backyard, basketball court, and elevator.

She also teased the Peaches singer’s Coachella set, appearing in a home theater with his “Baby” video playing in the background.

Jenner also showed support for Justin Bieber by wearing a blinged-out tank top with his image and sharing photos of herself with bags from his fashion label, SKYLRK.

Nathalie Baye, four-time César winner dies at 77: Cause of death revealed
Nathalie Baye, four-time César winner dies at 77: Cause of death revealed
Meghan Trainor makes shocking financial move as she calls off 2026 tour
Meghan Trainor makes shocking financial move as she calls off 2026 tour
Olivia Colman drops out of 'Heartstopper' role in major casting shakeup
Olivia Colman drops out of 'Heartstopper' role in major casting shakeup
Alec Baldwin faces new trial over 'Rust' shooting after manslaughter case dismissal
Alec Baldwin faces new trial over 'Rust' shooting after manslaughter case dismissal
Anne Hathaway reveals sweet note Taylor Swift secretly gave her at Eras Tour
Anne Hathaway reveals sweet note Taylor Swift secretly gave her at Eras Tour
Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Billie Eilish reflects on 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film decision at CinemaCon
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
Sharon Osbourne hit with major setback after Kelly Osbourne split
‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape
‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ cohost Shirley’s ex-husband charged for rape
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Gigi Hadid shares rare update on daughter amid Zayn Malik hospitalisation
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Ice Spice hits back fiercely after getting slapped at McDonald’s
Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare
Dylan Sprouse confronts intruder at gunpoint in home invasion incident scare

Popular News

Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war

Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war
32 minutes ago
Nathalie Baye, four-time César winner dies at 77: Cause of death revealed

Nathalie Baye, four-time César winner dies at 77: Cause of death revealed
52 minutes ago
Lionesses reach 500: England women celebrate historic milestone in Iceland clash

Lionesses reach 500: England women celebrate historic milestone in Iceland clash
an hour ago