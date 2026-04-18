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News

New Xbox Game Pass game Replaced stands out with strong debut

Replaced holds a 76 score on Metacritic and around 4/5 stars on the Xbox Store

New Xbox Game Pass game Replaced stands out with strong debut
New Xbox Game Pass game Replaced stands out with strong debut

The new Xbox Game Pass title Replaced is garnering significant attention soon following its launch on April 14.

The 2.5D cinematic action platformer released on Xbox Series X and PC, with many players getting captivated with its visuals, atmosphere, and story-focused design.

Developed by Sad Cat Studios, this is the team’s first game. It was originally announced in 2021 but saw several setbacks ahead of final launch this year.

So far, early reactions have been mostly positive. Replaced holds a 76 score on Metacritic and around 4/5 stars on the Xbox Store.

Most of the players are impressed by its unique art style and immersive world.

The game is set in an alternate 1980s America following a nuclear disaster. Players control Reach, an AI trapped in a human body.

New Xbox Game Pass game Replaced stands out with strong debut

The exciting gameplay is centered on storytelling and mood rather than heavy gameplay, which has divided opinions. Some players have a cinematic feel, while others want deeper mechanics.

However, the game still has some issues, including camera glitches and animation problems. The developers have assured us to resolve these issues soon.

Overall, Replaced stands out as a stylish debut. Its success shows how Xbox Game Pass can help smaller studios attract a broader audience soon.

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