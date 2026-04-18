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King Charles opposes permanent return of individual to Andrew's new home

Andrew is currently living at the property while renovations continue at Marsh Farm

King Charles opposes permanent return of Individual to Andrew’s new home
King Charles opposes permanent return of Individual to Andrew’s new home

King Charles III is reportedly wary of a particular individual being permanently barred from Andrew’s new residence.

As per the Radar online, the British Monarch is uneasy around cats, with sources claiming his long-standing dislike has influenced a strict ban on them at ex-Prince Andrew’s new residence.

His aversion has reportedly become more relevant as Andrew settles into Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

According to sources, Charles’ discomfort around cats has further upheld strict estate rules preventing them from being kept at Andrew’s home.

The source said, “Charles' unease around cats goes back decades and has never really diminished – if anything, it has become a more fixed part of who he is.”

They added, "It is not something he has ever grown out of, and within royal households, it has effectively translated into an unspoken rule that cats are simply not welcome in living spaces he influences over."

King Charles opposes permanent return of individual to Andrews new home

The source continued: "For Charles, this goes beyond a mild dislike or personal preference – there is a genuine discomfort there that shapes decisions. Because of that, the possibility of a cat being brought into Andrew's residence is not even up for discussion; it is treated as a complete non-starter from the outset."

An insider said that the disgraced royal has relied on his dogs as constant companions, which have become central to his daily routine amid his changed circumstances.

Notably, Andrew is currently living at the property while renovations continue at Marsh Farm in Wolferton, where he is expected to move later this spring.

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