Palace planning major 'cover-up' for Andrew behind closed doors to save monarchy?

While the Royal Family is publicly supporting transparent investigations of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's crimes, a shocking plan is staged behind closed doors.
According to insiders who spoke to Radar Online, King Charles is planning a major "cover-up" to hide his younger brother's wrongdoings in order to save the throne and monarchy.
The sources claimed that royal staffers have been instructed to keep their mouths shut ever since the humiliating arrest of the former Prince on his birthday.
"Many who work in the royal household have been reminded about their pensions – in other words, they would be cut off if they cooperated with the police," revealed one of the sources.
They continued, "It's basically blackmail. Publicly, King Charles is supporting the police investigation into his brother’s activities, but privately, he's trying to prevent them from doing their job. Everything they do is to try to protect the monarchy."
The tipster went on to allege, "There’s obviously some sort of cover-up happening, and the palace is trying to contain anyone who knows Andrew so that they don't go rogue and say something they shouldn't."
Moreover, the insider claimed that the ailing monarch is "shaking in his boots" as all the information kept hidden from authorities and public is coming out one after another, including about Andrew, the Firm, and the late Queen Elizabeth's inactions.
"All this is just a cover-up because the king must protect the throne," they added.
King Charles stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles and honours late last year after disgracing scandals about his links to Jeffrey Epstein came to spotlight.