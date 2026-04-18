News
News

Palace planning major 'cover-up' for Andrew behind closed doors to save monarchy?

King Charles' shocking move to save monarchy revealed by insiders

Palace planning major cover-up for Andrew behind closed doors to save monarchy?
Palace planning major 'cover-up' for Andrew behind closed doors to save monarchy?

While the Royal Family is publicly supporting transparent investigations of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's crimes, a shocking plan is staged behind closed doors.

According to insiders who spoke to Radar Online, King Charles is planning a major "cover-up" to hide his younger brother's wrongdoings in order to save the throne and monarchy.

The sources claimed that royal staffers have been instructed to keep their mouths shut ever since the humiliating arrest of the former Prince on his birthday.

"Many who work in the royal household have been reminded about their pensions – in other words, they would be cut off if they cooperated with the police," revealed one of the sources.

They continued, "It's basically blackmail. Publicly, King Charles is supporting the police investigation into his brother’s activities, but privately, he's trying to prevent them from doing their job. Everything they do is to try to protect the monarchy."

The tipster went on to allege, "There’s obviously some sort of cover-up happening, and the palace is trying to contain anyone who knows Andrew so that they don't go rogue and say something they shouldn't."

Moreover, the insider claimed that the ailing monarch is "shaking in his boots" as all the information kept hidden from authorities and public is coming out one after another, including about Andrew, the Firm, and the late Queen Elizabeth's inactions.

"All this is just a cover-up because the king must protect the throne," they added.

King Charles stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles and honours late last year after disgracing scandals about his links to Jeffrey Epstein came to spotlight.

King Charles opposes permanent return of individual to Andrew's new home
King Charles opposes permanent return of individual to Andrew's new home
Real reason why Sarah Ferguson is not returning to UK amid Austria stay
Real reason why Sarah Ferguson is not returning to UK amid Austria stay
Meghan Markle defends 2-hour appearance at $3,000 girls retreat in Australia
Meghan Markle defends 2-hour appearance at $3,000 girls retreat in Australia
King Charles encourages ‘support’ after Sarah Ferguson emerges in Austria
King Charles encourages ‘support’ after Sarah Ferguson emerges in Austria
Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance
Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance
Meghan Markle, Harry wrap Australia tour with special game loved by Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Harry wrap Australia tour with special game loved by Kate Middleton
How King Charles, Queen Camilla avoid 'major risk' with snub to Epstein victims
How King Charles, Queen Camilla avoid 'major risk' with snub to Epstein victims
Princess Anne represents King Charles at key event ahead of Royal engagement with Kate
Princess Anne represents King Charles at key event ahead of Royal engagement with Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark final day of Australia tour with special visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark final day of Australia tour with special visit
Sarah Ferguson finally breaks cover following months of public absence
Sarah Ferguson finally breaks cover following months of public absence
King Charles reacts after Meghan Markle speaks out on being 'bullied and attacked'
King Charles reacts after Meghan Markle speaks out on being 'bullied and attacked'
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at risk of losing key inherited honour amid Epstein ties
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at risk of losing key inherited honour amid Epstein ties

Popular News

Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again

Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again
an hour ago
King Charles opposes permanent return of individual to Andrew's new home

King Charles opposes permanent return of individual to Andrew's new home
3 hours ago
iPhone 18 series: New colour, camera leaks surface ahead of launch

iPhone 18 series: New colour, camera leaks surface ahead of launch
2 hours ago