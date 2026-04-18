Iran assesses new US offers, says no retreat in ongoing talks

Iran is reportedly assessing new proposals from the United States while signalling ongoing talks.
According to Al Jazeera, the Supreme National Security Council said “new proposals have been put forward by the Americans” in recent days, adding Tehran is currently reviewing them and has yet to issue a response.
The council mentioned the Pakistani army chief had been in Tehran acting as an intermediary in the discussions.
Despite the diplomatic channel, Iran stated its negotiating team “will not make even the slightest compromise, retreat or show any sort of leniency, and will defend with all its strength the interests of the Iranian nation,” as the country also tightened its grip on Strait of Hormuz.
While Tehran has not given any official response, the council doubled down on multiple previously stated demands, including extended control over the crucial waterway, as per statement released today by semi-official Mehr News.
The council stated, “Iran is determined to exercise supervision and control over transit through the Strait of Hormuz until the definitive end of the war and realization of lasting peace in the region,” citing the need to cut off American military bases in the region from their supply routes.
This would be imposed by a system of fees, transit certificates and enabling ships to only travel specific routes, the council added.