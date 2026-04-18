News
News

Iran assesses new US offers, says no retreat in ongoing talks

Iran stated its negotiating team 'will not make even the slightest compromise, and will defend with all its strength the interests of the Iranian nation'

Iran assesses new US offers, says no retreat in ongoing talks

Iran assesses new US offers, says no retreat in ongoing talks

Iran is reportedly assessing new proposals from the United States while signalling ongoing talks.

According to Al Jazeera, the Supreme National Security Council said “new proposals have been put forward by the Americans” in recent days, adding Tehran is currently reviewing them and has yet to issue a response.

The council mentioned the Pakistani army chief had been in Tehran acting as an intermediary in the discussions.

Despite the diplomatic channel, Iran stated its negotiating team “will not make even the slightest compromise, retreat or show any sort of leniency, and will defend with all its strength the interests of the Iranian nation,” as the country also tightened its grip on Strait of Hormuz.

Iran assesses new US offers, says no retreat in ongoing talks

While Tehran has not given any official response, the council doubled down on multiple previously stated demands, including extended control over the crucial waterway, as per statement released today by semi-official Mehr News.

The council stated, “Iran is determined to exercise supervision and control over transit through the Strait of Hormuz until the definitive end of the war and realization of lasting peace in the region,” citing the need to cut off American military bases in the region from their supply routes.

This would be imposed by a system of fees, transit certificates and enabling ships to only travel specific routes, the council added.

French peacekeeper killed by Hezbollah in Lebanon on 2nd day of ceasefire
French peacekeeper killed by Hezbollah in Lebanon on 2nd day of ceasefire
Kash Patel breaks silence on ‘erratic’ behavior, ‘excessive drinking’ allegations
Kash Patel breaks silence on ‘erratic’ behavior, ‘excessive drinking’ allegations
Israel addresses post-ceasefire strikes in Lebanon as Iran reimposes Hormuz closure
Israel addresses post-ceasefire strikes in Lebanon as Iran reimposes Hormuz closure
Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again
Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again
Daniel Kinahan faces life sentence over organised crime after Dubai arrest
Daniel Kinahan faces life sentence over organised crime after Dubai arrest
IRGC reclaims ‘strict control’ of Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade
IRGC reclaims ‘strict control’ of Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade
Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war
Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war
Macron and Meloni’s viral encounter steal spotlight at Strait of Hormuz Summit
Macron and Meloni’s viral encounter steal spotlight at Strait of Hormuz Summit
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
Pope Leo XIV slams wealth inequality before 120,000 in Cameroon visit
Pope Leo XIV slams wealth inequality before 120,000 in Cameroon visit
Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship
Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship
Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening
Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening

Popular News

Iran assesses new US offers, says no retreat in ongoing talks

Iran assesses new US offers, says no retreat in ongoing talks
20 minutes ago
NBA playoffs 2026: Schedule, dates, and everything you need to know

NBA playoffs 2026: Schedule, dates, and everything you need to know
an hour ago
Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony

Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony

2 hours ago