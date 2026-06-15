Andrew defends Sarah Ferguson after Prince William's furious reaction to her demands  

Controversial sibling of King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has come in support of his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, after Prince William broke the silence on her demands.
The former Duchess of York, who has been missing after the arrest of her ex-husband in February, is reportedly blackmailing His Majesty for releasing royal pension, else she will spill dark secrets of the royal family in her upcoming tell-all memoir.
Afterwards, now an insider close to the disgraced royal member claimed that Andrew demanded a payout for Fergie, who has been blackmailing Charles for releasing the pension.
"Andrew has hardened considerably of late and believes he has been used as a scapegoat. He believed that the King had exceeded his authority," the source told the Daily Mail.
Furthermore, a tipster revealed that Andrew has been under investigation due to his alleged connection with Jeffrey Epstein.
"And acted beyond his powers. He is beginning to fight back," an insider said.
This update came shortly after a bombshell report claimed that Prince William is at war with his father over whether to accept Sarah Ferguson’s alleged requests.
As King Charles wants to stabilize his terms with the York family, the Prince of Wales has reportedly opposed the idea in the wake of Fergie and Andrew's deteriorating reputation.
So far, neither King Charles nor Prince William has issued a public statement over Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's new drama.