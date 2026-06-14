Trump’s 80th birthday reignites debate over age and ability

Donald Trump’s 80th birthday has reignited concerns over his stamina and ability to manage presidential duties.
On June 14, Trump becomes only the second US president to serve in his 80s, revived debates over his capacity to handle the job.
Viral clips of him appearing to nod off at events and shifts in his public schedule have fuelled speculation about his stamina, Copilot reported.
Trump has built his political brand on energy and endurance, contrasting himself with Joe Biden’s age-related criticisms.
Any perception of slowing down could undermine his image as a tireless leader, especially with Republicans aiming to retain control of Congress.
Trump underwent a three-hour examination at Walter Reed in May 2026 where a record 22-doctor exam found him in excellent health, but experts have flagged behavioural patterns and stress factors that could affect performance.
However, a source close to the president told PEOPLE, “Donald is happily avoiding thoughts about his age and aging. He is too busy reveling in his power. He loves being talked about. Heading into a new decade is daunting for him, yet he lives in his own world.”
The source claims that “spending time getting back at enemies is his daily sport. It gives him satisfaction, confidence, and what passes for happiness to him."
Since becoming the oldest president ever inaugurated earlier this year, Trump’s schedule has shifted toward more private meetings and less travel.
While aides argue this reflects behind-the-scenes work, public appearances have drawn attention to visible health signs like bruising and swelling, which the White House attributes to preventive aspirin use and chronic venous insufficiency.