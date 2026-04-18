Shah Rukh Khan takes over Salman Khan's role in Alia Bhatt’s 'Inshallah' 

Salman Khan has reportedly sacrificed one big role in his upcoming film, Inshallah, for his close pal, Shah Rukh Khan.
A bombshell media report recently revealed that the Dabangg star, who has been a major part of the highly-awaited film, has finally stepped out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next big-budget project.
The much-anticipated movie, initially shelved in 2019, is reportedly back in development, and Salman is not on board.
An insider disclosed to Deccan Chronicle that Shah Rukh may take over the part originally envisioned for Salman Khan, marking a potential reunion between the actor and Bhansali after 25 years since their celebrated collaboration on Devdas.
However, the Stone of Heart actress will remain on board, as she will portray a young woman who falls in love with an older man.
So far, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Salman Khan has made any public statement over these ongoing speculations.
Fans reaction over Shah Rukh Khan's possible role in 'Inshallah':
As these rumors went viral on social media, several fans began expressing their frustration over the mismatched pairing.
"But what is wrong with Shahrukh? Why can’t he do an age-appropriate rom-com movie like the old days? There’s Tabu, Kajol, Rani, Aish, Madhuri, and Shefali. Honestly, the list is never-ending. The age difference will be very apparent between these two because Alia has a baby face," one commented.
Another noted, "It is just a film’s story, not real-life romance."
"This will be a zero-chemistry, lacklustre couple. A much older man, a much younger woman pairing onscreen should scream. It feels so wrong and so hot at the same time," a third said.
It is important to note that the film was first announced in 2019 with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.
However, differences in creative vision between Bhansali and Salman led to the project being shelved before production commenced.
The Gangubai actress also previously shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film, Dear Zindagi.