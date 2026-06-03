Selena Gomez teases ‘wild things’ on new ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Selena Gomez has teased that "wild things" will occur in the upcoming season 6 of Only Murders in the Building.
The 33-year-old singer-actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 3, and shared a major chaos regarding the forthcoming season of mystery comedy-drama series.
Gomez shared a carousel of pictures from behind the shoot of the series that is currently being shot in London.
In the first snap, the Ojos Tristes singer could be seen sitting in a parrot green dress, looking up, and her hair could be seen tied neatly.
Then, her other snaps behind the shoot from her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.
One of the snaps included the trio posing Infront of the camera with Gomez sitting in the middle along with a briefcase.
Another picture showed a selfie of the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania actress in which she was wearing a white dress with a reddish orange lip colour.
Another snap included Gomez posing in front of London Eye, located on the South Bank of the River Thames in London, England.
In the end, the Dolittle performer dropped a picture of her in which her hair looked different; curly and brown.
The Fundamentals of Caring actress captioned her post, “Wild things happening with @onlymurdershulu while adoring london”
It’s worth mentioning here 10-episode Only Murders in the Building Season 6 is slated to premiere in fall 2026.