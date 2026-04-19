News
News

Justin Bieber brings out Billie Eilish for 'One Less Lonely Girl' Coachella performance

The 'Baby' hitmaker's 'lucky fan' for 'One Less Lonely Girl' performance at Coachella Weekend 2 was Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber brings out Billie Eilish for One Less Lonely Girl Coachella performance
 Justin Bieber brings out Billie Eilish for 'One Less Lonely Girl' Coachella performance

Billie Eilish just had her perfect-Belieber moment after she was serenaded by Justin Bieber on the Coachella stage with One Less Lonely Girl.

The Baby hitmaker brought out Billie, Sza and Big Sean for his second weekend set at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

During the live performance of his 2009 hit track, Billie was pushed to the stage as a "lucky fan", where a delighted Justin hugged her and led her to a stool at the centre of the stage as he continued to sing One Less Lonely Girl.


The crowd cheers were the loudest during the hit track, especially after they realised that it was the singer who joined Justin on the stage, clearly still in disbelief.

Fans in the audience were rejoiced after seeing Billie, who has been a devoted Justin Bieber fan for over a decade.

"BILLIE EILISH YOU WON SISTER," one fan wrote on X.

"THEY ACTUALLY BROUGHT A REAL BELIEBER FOR OLLG," a second user noted.

A third fan said,  "I can't even imagine how surreal this must've been for her," alongside a screenshot from the One Less Lonely Girl performance.

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish at Coachella 2026
Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish at Coachella 2026

"I love that she still fangirl so hard even thou they're literally friends," another X post read.

Moreover, the Beauty and a Beat singer was also joined by SZA, as they performed an acoustic duet of her hit song Snooze.

Big Sean, Sexyy Red and Dijon also joined Justin onstage for performances throughout the set. 

Coachella Weekend 2 special guests

Weekend two saw a surge of guest appearances, as PinkPantheress brought out a gaggle of famous faces during her Saturday Mojave tent set, including Janelle Monae, Zara Larsson, Tyriq Withers, Chase Infiniti, Manon of KATSEYE and more.

Addison Rae was joined by Olivia Rodrigo on the Coachella main stage earlier in the day, where they performed Headphones On and Olivia's new single, drop dead.

Moreover, on Friday, Sabrina Carpenter brought out Madonna, and the pair sang Like A Prayer.

Ruby Rose speaks out after an investigation is launched involving Katy Perry
Ruby Rose speaks out after an investigation is launched involving Katy Perry
How Cher reacted after discovering her secret teen granddaughter
How Cher reacted after discovering her secret teen granddaughter
Cardi B wraps the Little Miss Drama tour with a heartwarming nod to her fans
Cardi B wraps the Little Miss Drama tour with a heartwarming nod to her fans
Nicole Kidman opens up about a distressing experience in Venice
Nicole Kidman opens up about a distressing experience in Venice
D4vd's parents stand by son after arrest in connection with teen's death
D4vd's parents stand by son after arrest in connection with teen's death
Sabrina Carpenter pens heartfelt tribute to Madonna after Coachella: 'Beyond Special'
Sabrina Carpenter pens heartfelt tribute to Madonna after Coachella: 'Beyond Special'
Manon takes Coachella stage without KATSEYE amid exit rumours
Manon takes Coachella stage without KATSEYE amid exit rumours
Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae team up for surprise 'drop dead' performance at Coachella
Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae team up for surprise 'drop dead' performance at Coachella
D4vd arrest: Celeste Rivas' father says 'Thank God' as singer faces major setback
D4vd arrest: Celeste Rivas' father says 'Thank God' as singer faces major setback
Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom welcome baby boy, share sweet first snaps
Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom welcome baby boy, share sweet first snaps
Katy Perry shares strong message as Justin Trudeau makes big move amid assault claims
Katy Perry shares strong message as Justin Trudeau makes big move amid assault claims
'Game of Thrones' star returns to DC universe in 'The Batman Part II' sequel
'Game of Thrones' star returns to DC universe in 'The Batman Part II' sequel

Popular News

‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh starrer OTT release finally confirmed

‘Dhurandhar 2’: Ranveer Singh starrer OTT release finally confirmed
21 minutes ago
Ruby Rose speaks out after an investigation is launched involving Katy Perry

Ruby Rose speaks out after an investigation is launched involving Katy Perry

an hour ago
Buckingham Palace honours Queen Elizabeth's life in touching tribute

Buckingham Palace honours Queen Elizabeth's life in touching tribute
an hour ago