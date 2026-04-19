 Justin Bieber brings out Billie Eilish for 'One Less Lonely Girl' Coachella performance

Billie Eilish just had her perfect-Belieber moment after she was serenaded by Justin Bieber on the Coachella stage with One Less Lonely Girl.
The Baby hitmaker brought out Billie, Sza and Big Sean for his second weekend set at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
During the live performance of his 2009 hit track, Billie was pushed to the stage as a "lucky fan", where a delighted Justin hugged her and led her to a stool at the centre of the stage as he continued to sing One Less Lonely Girl.
The crowd cheers were the loudest during the hit track, especially after they realised that it was the singer who joined Justin on the stage, clearly still in disbelief.
Fans in the audience were rejoiced after seeing Billie, who has been a devoted Justin Bieber fan for over a decade.
"BILLIE EILISH YOU WON SISTER," one fan wrote on X.
"THEY ACTUALLY BROUGHT A REAL BELIEBER FOR OLLG," a second user noted.
A third fan said, "I can't even imagine how surreal this must've been for her," alongside a screenshot from the One Less Lonely Girl performance.
"I love that she still fangirl so hard even thou they're literally friends," another X post read.
Moreover, the Beauty and a Beat singer was also joined by SZA, as they performed an acoustic duet of her hit song Snooze.
Big Sean, Sexyy Red and Dijon also joined Justin onstage for performances throughout the set.
Coachella Weekend 2 special guests
Weekend two saw a surge of guest appearances, as PinkPantheress brought out a gaggle of famous faces during her Saturday Mojave tent set, including Janelle Monae, Zara Larsson, Tyriq Withers, Chase Infiniti, Manon of KATSEYE and more.
Addison Rae was joined by Olivia Rodrigo on the Coachella main stage earlier in the day, where they performed Headphones On and Olivia's new single, drop dead.
Moreover, on Friday, Sabrina Carpenter brought out Madonna, and the pair sang Like A Prayer.