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Kevin Jonas shares awkward story from Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first date

Kevin Jonas recalled embarrassing moment during Nick Jonas' early date with Priyanka Chopra

Kevin Jonas shares awkward story from Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first date
Kevin Jonas shares awkward story from Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first date

Kevin Jonas has revealed an awkward behind-the-scenes moment from Nick Jonas’s first date with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On the June 7 episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, the Jonas Brothers member shared that he got sick during the Jumanji star’s early date with the Citadel starlet.

“I wingmanned hard,” Kevin said after Nick, 33, mentioned that he'd just celebrated the eight-year anniversary of the 2018 date.

“I wingmanned so hard I threw up in the bathroom and rallied,” Kevin quipped

After Joe Jonas made a lighthearted “sad noise,” Kevin insisted, “No, no, no! Praise! Clap, clap, clap,” while remaining tight-lipped about the incident.

“It was a pro move,” Nick added.

During the discussion, the Jealous singer shared details about more of his and Chopra’s special anniversary dates.

“In July it's her birthday, the 18th,” he said, before adding, “Then on the 19th is our engagement anniversary, eight years, which is almost two months after we had our first date.”

“Then in December we will be eight years married. Can you believe that?” Nick continued before lightheartedly saying, “Yeah, look at my life!”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas first connected in 2016 when he contacted her on X, asking her out on a date.

They tied the knot in India, on December 1, 2018 before welcoming their first child together, daughter Malti on January 15, 2022.

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