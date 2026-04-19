How Cher reacted after discovering her secret teen granddaughter

In a shocking turn of events, Cher discovered that she had a teenage granddaughter in an emotional phone call.
The singer did not know she was a grandmother; however, the truth unveiled itself last June after she found out that rumours about her son Elijah Allman having a secret child were true.
It was reported that Kayti Edward and Allman, who had been friends for years, developed a relationship and a one-night stand led to the birth of Ever in 2010.
On Sunday, April 19, Kayti told The Sun that Cher got in touch with her last year and was left "speechless" by the news.
"Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess," she shared.
However, she revealed that Allman "did not want to be a parent" and that while he did visit Ever a few times, he never introduced his daughter to the family.
Kayti added, "Cher said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn't know if it was just crazy talk."
After she confirmed the rumours, Cher reportedly rejoiced, noting, "Oh my God, I'm finally a grandma."
The 49-year-old said that the teen considers her husband her true dad, but Cher's son had promised to "make amends".
About Elijah Allman
Elijah, Cher's youngest son, suffers from mental health issues, including addiction, and in 2014, he admitted that he started smoking weed and taking ecstasy when he was just 11.
She first filed for a conservatorship three years ago but in court documents, stated his life had "significantly deteriorated" since then.
Last year, Elijah was rushed to the hospital in Joshua Tree, California, after "overdosing".
As reported by The Daily Mail, he is currently in a psychiatric hospital after being found unconscious behind the wheel of his car.