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Buckingham Palace honours Queen Elizabeth's life in touching tribute

The royal family is set to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's life on Tuesday

Buckingham Palace honours Queen Elizabeths life in touching tribute
Buckingham Palace honours Queen Elizabeth's life in touching tribute

The late Queen Elizabeth II would have turned 100 on Tuesday, April 21, and ahead of the occasion, Buckingham Palace has paid a touching tribute to the queen's phenomenal life.

On Sunday, April 19, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a video spanning from 1952, when the queen took over the throne, to her attending the 2012 London Olympics.

The caption of the social media post read, "This coming week, we will remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II, 100 years on from her birth."


"Her Majesty lived through an extraordinary period in world history. As Monarch, she comforted the nation in difficult times, and was often at the centre of celebrations and moments of national pride. We look back at some of the historic events which marked her reign, and made her a constant in many of our lives," it added.

The video highlighted the opening of Calder Hall, Britain's first atomic power station in 1956, and the number of celebrations Queen Elizabeth was part of, including the Men's World Cup in 1966, Virginia Wade's Wimbledon win in 1977, and even celebrating the victory of the England Rugby team in 2005.

"On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cummulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine," said the late Queen Elizabeth before the conclusion of the video.

To celebrate the late queen's birthday, the royal family will gather for a Buckingham Palace event, and King Charles has reportedly written a speech for the occasion commemorating the 70-year reign of his late mother and highlighting her legacy and service.

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