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Archie, Lilibet welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with surprise note after Australia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in California, USA, after a week-long Australian trip

Archie, Lilibet welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with surprise note after Australia trip
Archie, Lilibet welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with surprise note after Australia trip 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally reunited with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after their Australian trip. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their week-long Aussie tour on April 19; they commenced on April 14. 

As they touched down in California, the proud parents received a heartwarming "welcome home" surprise alongside sweet gift.

On Sunday, Meghan turned to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse at the welcome-home banner decorated by her little munchkins. 

She also uploaded a clip, showing handwritten cards and sweet chocolates received from Archie and Lilibet as their gesture of returning home. 

This video came after the As Ever founder issued a special message, which she released after wrapping up her incredible Australian trip with her husband, Prince Harry.

"Australia, you have our hearts," the former actress captioned, as she teased a few glimpses at some key philanthropic engagements during her trip.

P.C.: Meghan Markle/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Meghan Markle/Instagram Stories 

The royal couple travelled to Australia for a trip mixing private, business and philanthropic engagements, with a schedule that began on Tuesday, April 14.

During their Australian tour, Prince Harry raised awareness regarding mental health while speaking about his late mother, Princess Diana's devastating death.

Meghan Markle also addressed how constant mocking on social media has affected her mental well-being. 

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