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Nick Lachey details surprise run-in with Jessica Simpson 20 years after divorce

Nick Lachey confirmend that he recently crossed paths with ex-wife Jessica Simpson on a flight to Hawaii

Nick Lachey details surprise run-in with Jessica Simpson 20 years after divorce
Nick Lachey details surprise run-in with Jessica Simpson 20 years after divorce

Nick Lachey has revealed an unexpected in-flight encounter with ex-wife Jessica Simpson, nearly two decades after their divorce.

The Bewitched star confirmed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he recently crossed paths with the Blonde Ambition star on a flight to Hawaii.

During the interview, Cohen questioned Lachey about the incident, and he acknowledged the run-in, noting it felt “strangely okay.”

"You know it's been 20 years since… and so we haven't seen each other in those 20 years and then spent six and a half hours on a flight to Hawaii together," Lachey said, before clarifying that by "spent" he meant they were simply in the "same vicinity."


"Everyone was very very cordial, very respectful," he continued, noting that his family was also on the flight.

Lachey said Simpson was travelling with her mother, while Eric Johnson and the kids were seated separately on the flight, adding that the run-in was “honestly fine.”

According to PEOPLE, a source said of the encounter in April that the pair had a pleasant conversation while travelling from Los Angeles to Hawaii in April.

"They all had a nice conversation. Nick, Jessica and [Nick's wife] Vanessa," the source revealed at the time.

The tipster shared, "It was very amicable and cordial."

To note, Simpson, 45, and Lachey, 52, were married from 2002 to 2006 and famously starred together on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica before their split.

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