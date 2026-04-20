'Days of Our Lives' star Patrick Muldoon dies at 57: Family issues sombre statement 

Patrick Muldoon has tragically died at the age of 57.
On Monday, April 20, Deadline reported that the popular American actor, known for his role in Days of Our Lives, had passed away in the morning.
One of Patrick's friends, Jhoan, revealed that the legendary actor had died after suffering from a massive heart attack, as he described the legacy of his late actor as, "embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock ‘n’ roll spirit."
"I‘m deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Patrick Muldoon @thepatrickmuldoon. You were always the kindest person, and I‘ll remember you fondly. Rest in peace, my friend," his grieving friend added.
Patrick, born in San Pedro, California, attended the University of Southern California, where he graduated while also playing on the Trojans football team.
He entered the entertainment industry with his debut appearance in a two-episode arc on the sitcom Who’s the Boss?
The deceased actor also played the character from 1992 to 1995 and later returned to the role from 2011 to 2012, but garnered fans' attention for his role as Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives.
Patrick Muldoon is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart, his parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr., his sister Shana and brother-in-law Ahmet Zappa, and their children, his niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.
His family will later announce the details of his mass funeral.