Bill Cody dies at 67: What we know about Grand Ole Opry announcer's illness

Bill Cody, the voice of WSM Radio and a long-time host of Coffee, Country & Cody, has passed away at the age of 67.
The heartbreaking announcement from WSM Radio came after it was shared that Cody's condition has worsened due to an illness.
His daughter, Hannah, previously asked fans to pray for the host, who was admitted to the ICU with heart and kidney failure.
On May 31, Hannah shared an emotional message asking supporters to pray that Cody would not experience complications from ECMO, including stroke, blood clots, or infection.
"We need a miracle and we know God is able. Please, if you're able, stop and pray for these things," she said at the time.
Sharing the news of his death, WSM Radio penned on their social media, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend and beloved WSM voice, Bill Cody."
They also announced that in the upcoming days, "WSM will honor Bill with a special marathon of unforgettable moments from Coffee, Country & Cody, celebrating a legacy that will forever be part of our station and out community".
Bill Cody was part of WSM Radio for over three decades, with fans becoming familiar with him because of Coffee, Country & Cody and the Grand Ole Opry, where he served as the host.