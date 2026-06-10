News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Bill Cody dies at 67: What we know about Grand Ole Opry announcer's illness

The host of 'Coffee, Country & Cody', who was part of WSM Radio for over three decades, has passed away

Bill Cody dies at 67: What we know about Grand Ole Opry announcers illness
Bill Cody dies at 67: What we know about Grand Ole Opry announcer's illness

Bill Cody, the voice of WSM Radio and a long-time host of Coffee, Country & Cody, has passed away at the age of 67.

The heartbreaking announcement from WSM Radio came after it was shared that Cody's condition has worsened due to an illness.

His daughter, Hannah, previously asked fans to pray for the host, who was admitted to the ICU with heart and kidney failure.

On May 31, Hannah shared an emotional message asking supporters to pray that Cody would not experience complications from ECMO, including stroke, blood clots, or infection.

"We need a miracle and we know God is able. Please, if you're able, stop and pray for these things," she said at the time.


Sharing the news of his death, WSM Radio penned on their social media, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend and beloved WSM voice, Bill Cody."

They also announced that in the upcoming days, "WSM will honor Bill with a special marathon of unforgettable moments from Coffee, Country & Cody, celebrating a legacy that will forever be part of our station and out community".

Bill Cody was part of WSM Radio for over three decades, with fans becoming familiar with him because of Coffee, Country & Cody and the Grand Ole Opry, where he served as the host.

Ariana Grande pals raise alarm over her intense relationship habits after Ethan Slater split
Ariana Grande pals raise alarm over her intense relationship habits after Ethan Slater split
Taylor Swift performs 'You Got A Friend In Me' at 'Toy Story 5' premiere with Randy Newman
Taylor Swift performs 'You Got A Friend In Me' at 'Toy Story 5' premiere with Randy Newman
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Zahara files legal move to ditch father’s surname
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Zahara files legal move to ditch father’s surname
Anthony Guidera dies at 65: Inside 'The Godfather Part III' star final days before his death
Anthony Guidera dies at 65: Inside 'The Godfather Part III' star final days before his death
Selena Gomez teams up with Benny Blanco, Jennifer Aniston in unexpected collaboration
Selena Gomez teams up with Benny Blanco, Jennifer Aniston in unexpected collaboration
'Enola Holmes 3' trailer breaks internet as Millie Bobby Brown reprises mystery role
'Enola Holmes 3' trailer breaks internet as Millie Bobby Brown reprises mystery role
Katy Perry shares surprising update after heartfelt words about Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry shares surprising update after heartfelt words about Justin Trudeau
Chappell Roan reveals big charity initiative with heartfelt career confession
Chappell Roan reveals big charity initiative with heartfelt career confession
Kevin Jonas shares awkward story from Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first date
Kevin Jonas shares awkward story from Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s first date
Joshua Jackson, Olivia Burgess fuel dating buzz with intimate move
Joshua Jackson, Olivia Burgess fuel dating buzz with intimate move
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark chaos with subtle 'baby hint' at Tribeca appearance
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark chaos with subtle 'baby hint' at Tribeca appearance
'Michael' gives fans closer look at King of Pop’s signature style
'Michael' gives fans closer look at King of Pop’s signature style

Popular News

‘Lock Upp’ 2: Netflix show replaces Kangana Ranaut with Riteish Deshmukh

‘Lock Upp’ 2: Netflix show replaces Kangana Ranaut with Riteish Deshmukh
an hour ago
Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests

Belfast stabbing: UK leaders call for calm amid violent protests
an hour ago
Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding

Princess Anne gears up for busy month of overseas travel after son's intimate wedding
2 hours ago