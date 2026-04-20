King Charles to hold key meeting with world leader ahead of high-profile state visit   

Before commencing a high-profile state visit to the United States of America, King Charles will hold a crucial meeting with a key world leader.
On Monday, April 20, GB News reported that an Irish President, Catherine Connolly, is set to travel to England to meet His Majesty before he meets the US's 47th President, Donald Trump.
The 68-year-old Irish politician's spokesperson confirmed her UK trip, as she will hold a royal meeting, and also visit Leeds, where she once belonged to as a student.
"A visit to the Irish community in Britain is a priority for President Connolly, and plans are underway for an official visit, which it is anticipated will take place in the coming weeks," Catherine's representative confirmed in a statement.
During their meeting, the two leaders will highlight their respective states' current situation and economic stability.
This update came a few days before King Charles will begin his upcoming state visit alongside his life partner, Queen Camilla.
Last week, Buckingham Palace shared the itinerary of the royal couple, regarding their four-day state visit to the USA and a one-day trip to Bermuda.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their USA trip on April 27 and will conclude on May 2nd with a special visit to Bermuda.