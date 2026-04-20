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Dwayne Johnson celebrates daughter Tia's 8th birthday with heartfelt surprise

The 'Zootopia 2' star shares his daughter Tia with his wife, Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson celebrates daughter Tias 8th birthday with heartfelt surprise
Dwayne Johnson celebrates daughter Tia's 8th birthday with heartfelt surprise 

Dwayne Johnson is a dotting girl dad! 

On Monday, April 20, The Smashing Machine star turned to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to his daughter, Tia. 

"Happy Birthday Tia, 8 summers old and our anchor of pure love, joy, crazy humour," Dwayne stated in the caption.

Apart from the sweet birthday wish, the father of three also won hearts as he dropped a never-before-seen video clip of himself surprising his daughter, Tia, by singing a "happy birthday" song while bringing up a homemade cake.

"And always down to put in the work, and step outta the box! We love you, baby girl. Pinky’s Up," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor noted. 

In another slide, the Moana actor, 53, shared a sneak peek into the intimate celebration with his girls. 

For those unaware, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has three daughters. He shares his oldest daughter, Simone (born 2001), with his ex-wife, producer Dany Garcia.

The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor is also the father of his two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, also known as Tia, whom he shares with his life partner, Lauren Hashian. 

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