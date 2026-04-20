Lil Wayne's 'whining' over Grammys, Coachella triggers uproar

Lil Wayne's latest tweet has sparked a wave of backlash.
The Annihilate rapper took to his official X handle last week to reflect on his feelings after being snubbed at this year's Grammy Awards and Coachella.
In his tweet, the 43-year-old American rapper and singer wrote, "It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork,I’m uninvited & uninvolved."
He continued, “I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaintshitwithoutu.”
Fans' reactions:
Lil Wayne's emotional post triggered uproar online, making fans brutally slam him for "whining."
"Tunchi I think the problem is you think too high of yourself and the world don't view you like that, respect to your talent but eras comes to an end and if the Coachella wanted to invite legends you still wouldn't be on the list unless they inviting 20 to 30 of artist with longevity," commented a first.
Another slammed, "Stop whining all the time."
"Brother you're just horrible at performing no shade," a third blasted.
"We would feel sorry for you if you publicly spoke up for Nicki. Hope all is well," one more stated.
Lil Wayne's most recent album:
Lil Wayne released his most recent, 14th solo studio album, The Carter VI, on June 6, 2025.