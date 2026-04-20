News
News

Lil Wayne's 'whining' over Grammys, Coachella triggers uproar

The 'Love Me' rapper opens up on his feelings after not being invited to 2026 Grammys and Coachella

Lil Waynes whining over Grammys, Coachella triggers uproar
Lil Wayne's 'whining' over Grammys, Coachella triggers uproar

Lil Wayne's latest tweet has sparked a wave of backlash.

The Annihilate rapper took to his official X handle last week to reflect on his feelings after being snubbed at this year's Grammy Awards and Coachella.

In his tweet, the 43-year-old American rapper and singer wrote, "It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork,I’m uninvited & uninvolved."

P.C. X
P.C. X

He continued, “I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaintshitwithoutu.”

Fans' reactions:

Lil Wayne's emotional post triggered uproar online, making fans brutally slam him for "whining."

P.C. X
P.C. X

"Tunchi I think the problem is you think too high of yourself and the world don't view you like that, respect to your talent but eras comes to an end and if the Coachella wanted to invite legends you still wouldn't be on the list unless they inviting 20 to 30 of artist with longevity," commented a first.

P.C. X
P.C. X

Another slammed, "Stop whining all the time."

"Brother you're just horrible at performing no shade," a third blasted.

"We would feel sorry for you if you publicly spoke up for Nicki. Hope all is well," one more stated.

P.C. X
P.C. X

Lil Wayne's most recent album:

Lil Wayne released his most recent, 14th solo studio album, The Carter VI, on June 6, 2025.

‘Euphoria’ latest episode sparks another scandal for Sydney Sweeney
‘Euphoria’ latest episode sparks another scandal for Sydney Sweeney
Dwayne Johnson celebrates daughter Tia's 8th birthday with heartfelt surprise
Dwayne Johnson celebrates daughter Tia's 8th birthday with heartfelt surprise
Karol G caps off landmark Coachella performance with big announcement
Karol G caps off landmark Coachella performance with big announcement
'Days of Our Lives' star Patrick Muldoon dies at 57: Family issues sombre statement
'Days of Our Lives' star Patrick Muldoon dies at 57: Family issues sombre statement
Khloé Kardashian reveals inner battle over asking Kim Kardashian for help
Khloé Kardashian reveals inner battle over asking Kim Kardashian for help
Blake Lively reacts to Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 set with sweet tribute
Blake Lively reacts to Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 set with sweet tribute
Eric Dane honored in emotional posthumous role on 'Euphoria' season 3
Eric Dane honored in emotional posthumous role on 'Euphoria' season 3
Lily Collins attends 2026 Breakthrough Prize gala with husband in rare appearance
Lily Collins attends 2026 Breakthrough Prize gala with husband in rare appearance
Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout
Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout
Billie Eilish shares real emotions after Justin Bieber Coachella surprise moment
Billie Eilish shares real emotions after Justin Bieber Coachella surprise moment
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama
Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod
Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod

Popular News

A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1

A.J. Brown to Patriots: Why a Blockbuster trade is ‘likely’ after June 1
5 minutes ago
Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75

Bob Kevoian’s wife Becky Kevoian breaks silence after radio host dies at 75
an hour ago
Meghan Markle faces major snub during Australia trip due to Prince William ties

Meghan Markle faces major snub during Australia trip due to Prince William ties
3 hours ago